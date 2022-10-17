Mass-market baccarat 62pct of Macau GGR in 3Q: govt

Oct 17, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Mass-market baccarat generated MOP3.44 billion (US$425.5 million) in Macau in the three months to September 30, which was 62.0 percent of all casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the quarter.
The figure was down 32.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, according to data released on Monday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. In year-on-year terms, mass-market baccarat fell by 67.4 percent.
VIP baccarat, which in 2019 represented nearly half of all Macau GGR, accounted for 20.8 percent of third-quarter GGR, at just under MOP1.16 billion of Macau’s total MOP5.55-billion third-quarter GGR. It was down 41.9 percent sequentially, and down 80.6 percent from the prior-year period.
Third-quarter slot machine revenue was MOP511 million, a market share of 9.2 percent.
Aggregate revenue in the overall mass-market segment – including slot machines – stood at just below MOP4.40 billion, accounting for a share of nearly 79.2 percent of Macau’s second-quarter casino GGR
The number of live gaming tables in the Macau market stood at 5,974 at the end of the September quarter, down by 32 from the preceding quarter. The tally of slot machines as of September 30 was 12,387, versus 12,042 at the end of the second quarter.
