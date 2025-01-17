Massive Gaming, Kangwon Land partner to launch slot game

Massive Gaming Pty Ltd (MVG), an Australia-based business-to-business iGaming content provider, says it has partnered with South Korean casino firm Kangwon Land Inc to launch the “Shen Shou Wan Fu” online game title as a physical slot machine.

The new product is now available in land-based venues in its slot machine format (pictured), stated MVG in a Thursday press release. The company said it also “plans to expand distribution” of the online format of the title, via “exclusive B2B [business-to-business] rights to online channels for slot games”.

Kangwon Land Inc is the operator of Kangwon Land, a leisure complex with the only South Korean casino open to locals.

MVG is a subsidiary of South Korea-listed Neowiz Co Ltd, a group engaged in the development and publishing of online and mobile game contents. MVG said the Shen Shou Wan Fu title was “co-developed” with Neowiz.

The announcement cited a MVG representative as saying: “We are pleased to showcase our slot game in offline casinos with Kangwon Land.”

It described Shen Shou Wan Fu as a game featuring motifs of the “golden dragon, phoenix, and haetae,” which the firm said “symbolise luck and prosperity”.

The release said MVG and Neowiz worked together on the art graphics and software design of the game, while Kangwon Land Inc “managed the slot machine’s hardware design and manufacturing”.

“This launch marks the first commercialisation of software-based products through public-private collaboration in South Korea’s casino market,” stated MVG.

The firm said it plans to expand the distribution of the Shen Shou Wan Fu game in regulated gaming markets, “by targeting key regions with strategic marketing and distribution”.

In September, MVG announced a partnership with LT Game Ltd to develop “next-generation” slot machines for land-based casinos. LT Game, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Paradise Entertainment Ltd, is a Macau-based provider of gaming equipment and management technology for casinos.