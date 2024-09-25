Massive Gaming, LT Game sign slot software supply deal

Massive Gaming Pty Ltd (MVG), an Australia-based business-to-business iGaming content provider, has announced a partnership with LT Game Ltd to develop “next-generation” slot machines for land-based casinos.

LT Game, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Paradise Entertainment Ltd, is a Macau-based provider of gaming equipment and management technology for casinos.

“This collaboration combines LT Game’s expertise and Massive Gaming’s innovative software to enhance market presence and deliver new gaming experiences,” stated MVG in a Wednesday written announcement.

It added: “The collaboration is expected to create new gaming experiences while strengthening the companies’ positions in their respective target markets.”

MVG is a subsidiary of South Korea-listed Neowiz Co Ltd, a group engaged in the development and publishing of online and mobile game contents.

The deal was signed on Monday by George Cho (pictured left), director of MVG, and Eddie Au (pictured right), chief operating officer of LT Game.

The agreement covers the sharing of slot software in a bid to “generate significant synergies in the development of new slot machines,” stated the press release.

“These slot machines will maximise the strengths of both companies and provide players with captivating experiences across diverse gaming environments,” said the update.

“Both companies plan to collaboratively introduce innovative slot content that adapts to evolving market trends and meets player expectations, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the slot machines in the land-based gaming markets,” it added.