Massive Gaming partners with FreeStyle Gaming for slot game content supply

Massive Gaming (MVG), a prominent global provider of casino-related software and solutions, has inked a significant partnership agreement with FreeStyle Gaming Pte Ltd (FSGS). The signing ceremony took place on October 12 in Las Vegas, attended by company representatives from both organisations.
MVG, led by chief executive George Cho (pictured, right), specialises in offering a diverse range of B2B iGaming content, including captivating slot games, table games, and thrilling crash games. In addition to its rich content library, it provides comprehensive casino solutions and products, such as casino management systems (CMS) and live streaming services.
Notably, MVG is a subsidiary of Neowiz (KOSDAQ: 095660), a renowned South Korean game company, with CEOs Kim Seung-cheol and Bae Tae-geun. Recently, Neowiz entered into a joint production agreement for slots with Kangwon Land, the sole domestic casino operator in South Korea, underlining their commitment to innovation and growth.
FSGS, under the leadership of Lim Chee Heong (pictured, left), is recognised for its expertise in designing, developing, and distributing casino solutions. With a client base spanning across Asia, Europe, and America, FSGS has established a solid reputation for delivering cutting-edge gaming solutions.
The partnership between MVG and FSGS marks a significant step in the expansion of both companies’ global presence.
FSGS is excited to incorporate MVG’s slot game content into its product offerings, enhancing its portfolio and seeking opportunities to introduce these exciting new games to both existing and potential clients across the world.
Mr. Cho, CEO of MVG, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with FSGS and bring our top-tier slot game content to their esteemed clientele. We believe this partnership will strengthen our position in the global market and contribute to the growth of both companies.”
Mr. Lim, Director of FSGS, shared his optimism,saying, “We always strive to offer the best gaming solutions to our clients, and MVG’s impressive slot game content aligns perfectly with our vision. We look forward to the opportunities and innovations this partnership will bring to our portfolio.”
For more information, please visit https://massivegaming.io.
