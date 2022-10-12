Matt Wilson annual base pay US$1.3mln: Light & Wonder

Matt Wilson (pictured), newly-confirmed global chief executive at casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc, is entitled to an annual base salary of US$1.3 million, according to a Tuesday filing of the company in the United States.

Mr Wilson will also have an annual opportunity to earn a “target bonus” equivalent to “100 percent” of his base salary. In addition, he will be offered “eligibility” for annual equity awards with an “aggregate grant date fair value” of about “300 percent” of his base salary, the filing noted.

The confirmation of Mr Wilson in his new role – including being group president and a director – took effect on Monday (October 10). He had been group interim president and CEO since August. Before that, he had been an executive vice president and group chief executive of gaming from March 2020, according to corporate materials.

Prior to joining Light & Wonder – a firm previously known as Scientific Games Corp – Mr Wilson had held senior executive roles at a market rival, the Aristocrat group.