 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Matt Wilson annual base pay US$1.3mln: Light & Wonder

Oct 12, 2022 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Matt Wilson annual base pay US$1.3mln: Light & Wonder

Matt Wilson (pictured), newly-confirmed global chief executive at casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc, is entitled to an annual base salary of US$1.3 million, according to a Tuesday filing of the company in the United States.

Mr Wilson will also have an annual opportunity to earn a “target bonus” equivalent to “100 percent” of his base salary. In addition, he will  be offered “eligibility” for annual equity awards with an “aggregate grant date fair value” of about “300 percent” of his base salary, the filing noted.

The confirmation of Mr Wilson in his new role – including being group president and a director – took effect on Monday (October 10). He had been group interim president and CEO since August. Before that, he had been an executive vice president and group chief executive of gaming from March 2020, according to corporate materials.

Prior to joining Light & Wonder – a firm previously known as Scientific Games Corp – Mr Wilson had held senior executive roles at a market rival, the Aristocrat group.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Matt Wilson annual base pay US$1.3mln: Light & Wonder

Matt Wilson annual base pay US$1.3mln: Light & Wonder

Oct 12, 2022  

Matt Wilson (pictured), newly-confirmed global chief executive at casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc, is entitled to an annual base salary of US$1.3 million,...
Read More
Pragmatic adds ‘PowerUp Roulette’ to Live Casino range

Pragmatic adds ‘PowerUp Roulette’ to Live Casino range

Oct 12, 2022  

China zero-Covid policy may persist to 2023: Macau scholar

China zero-Covid policy may persist to 2023: Macau scholar

Oct 12, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”Crimes induced by and associated with POGO not only harm China’s interests and China-Philippines relations, but also hurt the interests of the Philippines”

Chinese embassy in Manila