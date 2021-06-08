Max 15mths of salary offer by Suncity junket for staff exit

Privately-held Macau casino VIP junket investor Suncity Group Ltd has confirmed to GGRAsia it is offering what it termed “bonuses” equivalent to “up to 15 months of salary” as part of a voluntary resignation package available to employees.

The brand added in an email to GGRAsia, in response to our enquiry, that it would “continue to abide by” local labour law, and “adhere to corporate social responsibility”.

The firm also gave some reasons for the voluntary exit scheme.

“No doubt that it has been a tough time for Suncity VIP clubs due to the [Covid-19] pandemic,” said the statement.

“Since the outbreak… last year, the company has tried its best to guarantee the livelihood of its employees, and strive to ensure that there is no reduction in manpower,” Suncity Group added.

But it noted it was “not very optimistic” in the “foreseeable future” about the business prospects of VIP clubs in the Macau market.

“In order to cope with the changing market environment, the company needs to optimise its structure and reduce manpower,” it added.

The number of months of salary offered in terms of exit “bonus” would be based on the employee’s seniority, said the email.

Macau casino operators Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, and Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd have also recently announced forms of either voluntary exit or career pause for workers amid the ongoing business slowdowns during the pandemic.