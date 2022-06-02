May casino sales up 215pct m-o-m at GKL in S. Korea

Jun 02, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
May’s casino sales at Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, rose 215.4 percent month-on-month, to KRW18.21 billion (US$14.7 million), versus KRW5.77 billion in April. Judged year-on-year, May 2022 sales were up 78.9 percent.
As usual, table-game sales made up the bulk of the monthly revenue, at KRW16.18 billion, up 332.0 percent sequentially. Judged year-on-year, May table sales rose 95.7 percent.
The Korea Exchange-listed firm’s monthly data filings do not provide commentary on the reasons for fluctuations of business performance. May’s improvement did coincide with an easing in South Korea – from April 1 – of some Covid-19 countermeasures.
Grand Korea Leisure’s machine-game sales for May were flat, at KRW2.03 billion. They were up 6.2 percent from the prior-year period.
Judged over the first five months of the calendar year, the group’s aggregate casino sales were nearly KRW70.28 billion, a year-on-year increase of 175.9 percent.
Casino drop for Grand Korea Leisure – the amount paid by customers to purchase table game chips – rose 32.0 percent month-on-month in May, to KRW138.63 billion. Judged year-on-year, drop improved by 65.9 percent in May.
Measured for the year to May 31, drop reached KRW532.20 billion, up 166.3 percent year-on-year.
Grand Korea Leisure is a subsidiary of the Korea Tourism Organization, which in turn is affiliated to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The casino-operating entity runs three foreigner-only casinos in South Korea under the Seven Luck brand: two in the capital Seoul, and one in the southern port city of Busan.
May 18, 2022
May 04, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022Robert Goldstein, the boss of casino group Las Vegas Sands Corp, hinted on Wednesday that all six Macau casino operators would get fresh rights in that market, after the current ones expire this...
Jun 02, 2022
Jun 02, 2022
(Click here for more)
”Our only concern in this corporate squabble between contending stockholders is that the operation [of Okada Manila] is not disturbed”
Alfredo Lim
President of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp