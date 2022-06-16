May, Grunther join GLI’s client support setup

Gaming testing specialist and technical consultancy Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI) announced on Wednesday two additions to its client support setup, comprising respectively, client solutions and client services.

Steve May (pictured left), joins as GLI client solutions executive. He is said to have an “extensive background” in pari-mutuel betting business, and horse racing operational compliance. Before joining GLI, Mr May had served in executive roles at respectively, the Minnesota Racing Commission, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, and the Association of Racing Commissioners International.

“Steve May has been a successful problem-solver throughout his career, and we are fortunate to have him join the GLI team,” said Kevin Mullally, GLI senior vice president of government affairs and general counsel, as cited in Wednesday’s announcement.

Mr Mullally added the new recruit had played an “essential role” in developing a regulatory framework for what he termed “historical horse racing”.

In addtion, Mr May’s “technical acumen and knowledge of developing and implementing compliance programmes will greatly benefit a wide array of our clients,” said Mr Mullally.

The other new GLI recruit is Samuel Grunther (pictured right). He takes an account executive role, to provide commercial and client support to technology suppliers and gaming operators, the Wednesday release stated. It added he had a “sound history” in the iGaming and sports betting sectors; including roles at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, and for the New York Yankees, a Major League Baseball franchise in the United States.

Mr Grunther had “strong knowledge and understanding of the sports media landscape, coupled with… experience collaborating cross-departmentally within companies spanning iGaming and sports betting,” said Salim Adatia, GLI vice president of client services, as cited in the announcement.