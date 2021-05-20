MBS casino reopens with 2-person limit at gaming tables

The Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino resort in Singapore said in a statement on its website that it had reopened its gaming facilities on Wednesday afternoon following a 52-hour pause for “deep cleaning” occasioned by two casino floor workers getting Covid-19.

But the announcement noted that following resumption of casino operations, “each gaming table will adhere to stricter requirements, including two patrons per table”.

The update did not clarify the maximum number of patrons that had been allowed at the venue’s gaming tables prior to the shutdown for cleaning.

The property (pictured) “resumed operations for our casino from Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 16:00 hours,” confirmed the announcement.

The casino had shut at 12:00 hours on Monday, the property had previously stated.

“Other employees who are close contacts” of the two infected workers had been instructed either “to stay at home and monitor their health,” or be “placed on quarantine”.

“We will continue to be vigilant on all fronts,” including via use of “stringent cleaning regimes, safe-distancing measures and an enhanced Covid-19 testing regime for staff,” said the property.

Those of Marina Bay Sands’ non-gaming facilities that had previously been able to reopen after Singapore’s earlier restrictions had been relaxed, had continued in operation during the casino shutdown.

But the statement noted: “The integrated resort is operating based on revised capacities and stricter safe management measures across property till 13 June 2021, in support of the government’s latest efforts.”

Singapore introduced on Sunday what it termed Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures to counter an uptick in Covid-19 cases in the city-state.

The steps are scheduled to run until June 13, according to a statement on the Singapore government’s main website.

As of 12pm on Wednesday, Singapore’s Ministry of Health had confirmed 34 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, of whom 30 were linked to previous cases, and four were unlinked as of that time.

In its update, Marina Bay Sands issued a reminder that staycation breaks at its hotel were limited to two people per room, and that only in-room dining service was available.

Attractions at the complex – such as the ArtScience Museum and SkyPark observation deck – are limited to 25 percent capacity.

The update added that Sands Expo and Convention Centre “remains open and will work with event organisers to realign their show formats to comply with new regulations.”

It added: “Up to 100 persons per event may be allowed with pre-event testing, and up to 50 persons without pre-event testing.

All visitors to Marina Bay Sands must use the Singapore government’s TraceTogether app or token system, when they enter the property and before accessing various venues and attractions, noted the update.

Guests were also reminded to wear masks at all times, observe the 1-metre (3.3-feet) social distancing rule, and “not congregate” in groups of more than two.

“Our friendly Safe Distancing Ambassadors will be roving around the property to remind guests of these measures,” said Marina Bay Sands.