MBS, Tourism Board, UOB in Singapore promotional push

Casino resort Marina Bay Sands says it has a partnership with Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore-based bank UOB, to introduce new promotional events and offers focused around the Marina Bay area in the city-state.

The initiative, unveiled on Thursday, is dubbed as a “first-of-its-kind tripartite collaboration to introduce world-class programming and exclusive offers” around the Marina Bay precint.

The first event under the partnership will be a Lunar New Year drone light show at the Marina Bay waterfront in February, according to a press release jointly issued by the thee parties. Titled “The Legend of the Dragon Gate”, the 10-minute show will feature 1,500 drones, and run on February 6, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

“The partnership focuses on introducing appealing lifestyle and entertainment programming for the Bay, including the launch of over 50 exclusive experiences across hotels, attractions, retail shops and dining establishments, in partnership with more than 19 precinct stakeholders,” stated the release.

The partnership was said to build on the “marketing efforts of all three parties”, in order to form a “compelling tourism narrative” for visitors to Singapore.

The joint push will include its own marketing campaign, under the tittle “Masterpieces, Made in Singapore”. Campaign communications will go out to “key source markets such as Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, and post-arrival visitors already in Singapore,” the release said.

Kenneth Lim, assistant chief executive, marketing group, of Singapore Tourism Board, was quoted in the release as saying: “We are delighted to partner with Marina Bay Sands and UOB to collaborate with the wider Marina Bay precinct partners to enhance the vibrancy of the Marina Bay precinct by offering a series of unique experiences for visitors to enjoy.”

Beyond the Lunar New Year festive season, the three partners will also offer other joint marketing initiatives to promote the Marina Bay precinct, the release said. “Such initiatives will be timed with upcoming opportunities in first quarter 2024”, including concerts by Taylor Swift and Rod Stewart.

The city-state’s visitor aggregate for the first 11 months of 2023 stood at 12.37 million, up by 130.2 percent year-on-year, according to the latest data from Singapore Tourism Board. The January to November total was circa 71.1 percent of the same period in the pre-pandemic trading year 2019, when Singapore logged 17.39-million visitor arrivals.

Las Vegas Sands Corp, the parent company of the Marina Bay Sands, is investing US$750 million to revamp Marina Bay Sands’ Tower 3, as well as the property’s hotel lobby, and the rooftop Sands SkyPark. That is supplementary to the US$1-billion earmarked for the renovation of Tower 1 and Tower 2.

The Singapore room revamp is separate from the group’s commitment to the city-state’s authorities to invest at least SGD4.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) on expansion of the property. That enlargement will include development of a fourth hotel tower