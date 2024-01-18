MBS US$1.75bln revamp to boost Singapore’s appeal: COO

The complete revamp of Singapore casino complex Marina Bay Sands (pictured) “will strengthen Singapore’s appeal as a leading tourism destination,” says Paul Town, the property’s chief operating officer (COO).

On Thursday, the complex’s operator confirmed an additional US$750 million investment to revamp by 2025 its Tower 3 hotel space, the hotel lobby, as well as the rooftop Sands SkyPark, as had been reported by GGRAsia. This is on top of the US$1 billion earmarked for the renovation of Tower 1 and Tower 2.

The Singapore room revamp work is separate from the group’s commitment to the city-state’s authorities to invest at least SGD4.5 billion (US$3.3 billion) on expansion of the property. That expansion will include development of a fourth hotel tower.

Following the second phase of renovation work, Tower 3 will have 550 rooms, including 380 suites. There will also be a “renewed focus” on wellness experiences for guests, stated the complex promoter in a press release.

Works will be completed in phases through 2025, it added. Once the renovation is completed, Marina Bay Sands’ three hotel towers will offer 1,850 refurbished rooms, 770 of which will be suites. Before the revamp, there were about 2,560 rooms and suites.

“Marina Bay Sands has made significant progress in delivering new world-leading luxury travel experiences over the past two years,” stated Mr Town.

“This second phase of reinvestment will be critical as it propels the property to new heights and places us in a strong position to capture future growth opportunities,” he added.

The Marina Bay Sands promoter said in Thursday’s announcement that the Paiza Sky Club, on the 55th floor of Tower 2, will open in February. The executive club lounge will feature a “tea vault, bespoke whisky bar, a private liquor locker and a garden conservatory, among other amenities,” it added.