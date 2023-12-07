McFadden now senior advisor for development at SJM Resorts

SJM Resorts Ltd, the SJM Holdings Ltd entity holding a current Macau gaming concession, told GGRAsia that Frank McFadden (pictured) has been appointed as senior advisor for project development. He was until recently chief operating officer (COO) for gaming and hospitality at SJM Resorts.

The redesignation of Mr McFadden follows the appointment of Ben Toh Hup Hock as overall COO of SJM Resorts, effective from Wednesday (December 6). Mr Toh was previously SJM Resorts’ COO for finance and development, and also served as chief financial officer (CFO) at SJM Holdings.

In a written reply to GGRAsia, SJM Resorts said Mr McFadden “will oversee the company’s project construction and management department, as well as the development of capital projects” under the group’s new Macau gaming concession.

“We believe such management reorganisation, coupled with the profound expertise and experience of the two executives, will prove fruitful to the company, especially as we are at the start of our 10-year concession,” stated the company.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong-listed SJM Holdings said that Christopher Ip Shih Ming would start as the group’s new CFO on Wednesday.

The SJM group operates the Grand Lisboa Palace resort in Macau’s Cotai district, and Grand Lisboa, its main casino hotel on Macau peninsula, as well as smaller venues.