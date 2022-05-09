MDX shuffler, Blazing 7s Blackjack refresh L&W offer in Asia

Some of the latest key developments in Light & Wonder (L&W) Inc’s table games and utilities segment are the MDX multi-deck electronic shuffler (pictured), and the Blazing 7s Blackjack live-dealer table game with progressive jackpot, says Justin Keane, director of table games and utilities, Asia, in an interview with GGRAsia.

The MDX has the capacity to shuffle up to 10 decks of cards. The maker also claims it is the first device on the market capable of sorting multiple decks of cards, with a one to 10 deck sorting capacity.

This eliminates the risk of so-called “edge sorting” of the cards, and tackles that risk by randomly rotating the card feeder elevator 180 degrees throughout the shuffle, says Mr Keane.

Edge sorting is a technique used by some casino gamblers to try to gain an advantage over the house, whereby the player attempts to determine whether a face-down playing card is likely to have a ‘low’ or ‘high’ face value. The player tries to do that by observing, learning, and exploiting subtle, unintentional, differences on the backs of the cards being dealt.

The fact the MDX can shuffle up to 10 decks, means lengthening the time between card shoe changes, which translates into more hands per hour for the house.

“That sort of productivity increase is being talked about for the mass floor,” said Mr Keane.

The “Blazing 7s” branding on the Blazing 7s Blackjack table game draws on the name recognition of a popular slot machine product introduced to casinos by one of the legacy manufacturers that now makes up the Light & Wonder group.

Blazing 7s Blackjack offers a progressive jackpot feature, according to the casino technology maker. Part of the game’s appeal is to “younger players”, not only due to the progressive jackpot feature, but “also the high payouts for… side bets” offered via the game.

Another key product under the table games and utilities category is the i-Score Ultra tableside display for baccarat results.

It features a 27-inch, double-sided display with 4k resolution. It has an LED light bar for game outcomes and trend tracking. The i-Score Ultra also offers picture-in-picture capabilities, so that external content can be shown on the main display, such as progressive jackpot metres or marketing messages.