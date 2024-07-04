‘Mega Sic Bac’ shakes up Pragmatic Play Live Casino offer

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, is expanding its Live Casino offering with “Mega Sic Bac”, a new four-dice game said to feature unique side bets and random boosted payouts of up to 5,000 times.

Four regular dice – two for the ‘Player’ and two for the ‘Banker’ – are rolled in individual shakers. The aim of the game is to predict which side, if either, will achieve the highest two-dice total.

Players can choose to place any of the three main bets – ‘Player’, ‘Banker’, or ‘Tie’ – and 21 side bets. The latter are from a selection of ‘Doubles’/’Any Double’, ‘Triples’/’Any Triple’, and ‘Quads’/’Any Quad’.

After the bets close and before the dice stop rolling, selected bet spots will be assigned random boosted payouts, which Pragmatic Play says unlocks even greater win potential.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said in a Wednesday press release: “Game rounds come thick and fast, averaging under 30 seconds.”