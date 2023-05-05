 

MEGAPARTNERS debuts as Affilka by SOFTSWISS client

May 05, 2023 iGaming, Latest News  

Affilka by SOFTSWISS, a software provider for iGaming affiliate business, says it has a new client, MEGAPARTNERS.

The latter operates under licensing from Curaçao and from the Malta Gaming Authority, and runs three brands: MEGASLOT.com; UNISLOTS.com; and MEGASLOT.io. The brands respectively offer content including slots, roulette, blackjack, poker and live casino.

According to a Thursday press release from SOFTSWISS, key reasons for MEGAPARTNERS choosing Affilka included it being able to offer detailed statistics on traffic sources, acquisition and affiliate earnings; and Affilka’s “user-friendly functionality with quick and smooth affiliate payments”.

Anton Petrov, chief executive at MEGAPARTNERS, was cited as saying: “It is encouraging to have a reliable partner always there to provide support, clarifications and, more importantly, feedback – on short notice, and to the point.”

SOFTSWISS said in the update that by the end of the first quarter Affilka had passed the 230-brands milestone. The product was also said to have had a circa 41.4-percent increase in new-player registrations and a 19.3-percent increase in player deposits compared to the fourth quarter last year.

Angelika Antonova, head of sales at Affilka by SOFTSWISS, was quoted as saying: “Affilka is making strides in the iGaming sector, not just by earning renowned iGaming accolades, but also by collaborating with key [industry] players who choose to shift their projects to our platform.”

During the current quarter, Affilka is due for an enhancement on traffic report capability. It will help operators scrutinise unique clicks and non-unique clicks on referral links, sorting them by click country, user agent, device, and operating system, among other criteria, said SOFTSWISS.

