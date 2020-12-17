Melco Cyprus casinos under temporary suspension

The Cyprus Casinos (C2) properties, backed by Asian casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, have “temporarily” suspended operations for “health reasons” in line with a Republic of Cyprus “government directive”, said a message on Cyprus Casinos’ official website.

Cyprus Casinos currently runs four casinos in the ethnic Greek portion of the Mediterranean island: at Limassol (pictured); Nicosia; Ayia Napa and Paphos. The brand is also constructing a large-scale gaming resort – City of Dreams Mediterranean – in Limassol.

The Cyprus business is controlled by ICR Cyprus Holdings Ltd, a venture between Melco Resorts and Cyprus Phassouri, the latter a Cyprus-based conglomerate. The partnership has a 30-year exclusive licence for the jurisdiction.

This is the latest of a series of Covid-19-related closures impacting operations at Cyprus Casinos. Just last month, the group temporarily suspended operations at C2 Limassol and C2 Paphos amid a spike in cases of Covid-19 in the country.

According to a statement from the country’s government press and information office, the operation of casinos is currently suspended until December 31 inclusive. According to a list of measures mentioned in the document, and that came into force on December 11, there is a curfew on non-essential trips out of the home within the country, between the hours of 9pm and 5am the following day.

A Wednesday meeting of the country’s cabinet had decided not to relax Covid-19 countermeasures on shopping malls, hospitality venues and churches, as infections in the prior 24 hours had tallied 401, with one death, reported local media. As of Wednesday, the aggregate number of infections from the start of the pandemic’s local spread, was reported as 16,190.

The country’s situation would be reviewed on December 23, added the Financial Mirror news outlet.