Melco Intl US$2mln in share options to directors, others

Apr 08, 2021 Latest News, Macau, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck  

Casino investor Melco International Development Ltd has granted share options to directors and “certain employees” of the company that are worth in aggregate about HKD16.4 million (US$2.1 million), according to a Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Melco International is the parent firm of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, both chaired by Lawrence Ho Yau Lung. Melco Resorts and Entertainment promotes and operates City of Dreams Macau, Studio City, Altira Macau, and a chain of slots-only venues, called Mocha Clubs, as well as City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines.

Melco International granted a total of 1,002,000 share options, with an exercise price of HKD16.38 each, the Wednesday filing noted. An aggregate of 369,000 options were granted to Melco International directors.

Clarence Chung Yuk Man, an executive director of Melco International, was granted 204,000 share options, worth an aggregate of HKD3.34 million, according to the Wednesday filing.

Mr Chung is also a non-executive director of Melco Resorts and Entertainment.

