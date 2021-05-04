Melco launches voluntary exit, leave schemes for staff

Casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd has launched today (May 4) multiple voluntary programmes designed to help those of its staff with Macau ID to “reach personal and professional objectives.” The programmes include a voluntary exit scheme for its staff, the firm said in a press release.

The so-called “New Chapter” programme offers a voluntary option for employees to be paid 12 months of base salary – and guaranteed tips, if applicable – and exit the company in pursuit of other opportunities, said Melco Resorts.

Melco Resorts is also launching what it terms a “Thinking of You” programme that offers a special-leave arrangement for staff. It includes a monthly subsidy equal to 40 percent of monthly base salary, for those opting for special leave lasting between six and 12 months; or equal to 55 percent of monthly base salary for those opting for 13 to 18 months of special leave – in both cases with guaranteed tips, if applicable.

“During this special leave period, colleagues will not have to work for the company but are able to work elsewhere and remain eligible for certain company benefits,” stated Melco Resorts. “At the end of the special leave period, colleagues have the ability to return to perform their job for the company.”

Melco Resorts runs the City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira casino properties in Macau, as well as some slot clubs under the Mocha brand. The company also has gaming operations in Manila, in the Philippines, and in the Republic of Cyprus.

All of Melco Resorts’ Macau-resident employees are eligible for the new programmes, and the schemes “have been receiving positive response,” the company explained to GGRAsia.

Melco Resorts said it had developed the voluntary programmes in response to the “new needs of local Macau resident colleagues,” and to “help ease the transition as they pursue their new life objectives and priorities.”

It added: “These purely voluntary programmes provide different options to explore different life plans,” including “transitioning to non-gaming roles, supporting colleagues reaching their personal and professional objectives and contributing to their mental wellness.”

In April, Melco Resorts posted a net loss of US$232.9 million for the three months to March 31, on revenue of US$518.9 million, down slightly from the fourth quarter of 2020.

A fortnight ago, Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said in a statement to GGRAsia that it had launched a voluntary exit scheme for pit supervisors in the company’s table games department.