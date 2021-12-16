Melco lets go remaining Dancing Water staff: report

Macau casino operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd is cutting the remaining job positions linked to The House of Dancing Water show at the firm’s City of Dreams Macau casino resort. The move impacts approximately 50 job posts, reported local public broadcaster Radio Macau.

The City of Dreams management told Radio Macau that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, The House of Dancing Water show would “continue on a hiatus for longer than previously anticipated”.

The firm told the local broadcaster that the staff members impacted by the job post cut had been “offered alternatives”, with “most” presented “new career opportunities” and being transferred to other positions within the Melco Resorts group.

According to Radio Macau, the labour contracts of the workers still linked to The House of Dancing Water spectacle would end this month.

The House of Dancing Water show has been suspended since June 2020. It was initially to be off only until January 2021, but Melco Resorts said in November 2020 that the show would remain closed for the “next several months.” At the time, the firm confirmed to GGRAsia that an aggregate of 137 imported workers would be leaving the show.

“A small number of non-resident workers and people holding Macau ID will remain with the company” and “continue to support the activities,” added the firm at the time.

The House of Dancing Water had its premiere in 2010 and has been the Macau gaming sector’s longest-running large-scale stage show, with more than 6 million attendees, according to previous information by Melco Resorts.

In June 2019, Melco Resorts had said the spectacle was to continue at City of Dreams Macau, beyond its original 10-year contract, under what was termed a new “management entity”.