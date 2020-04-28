Melco rejig brings Benning to Studio City, Andres to Manila

Studio City International Holdings Ltd, the controlling entity of the Studio City casino resort (pictured) in Macau, has announced the appointment of Kevin Benning as senior vice president for operations at Studio City. Mr Benning “will be responsible for the operations of Studio City upon the effective date of his appointment,” said the company in a Monday statement.

Studio City International Holdings is a listed subsidiary of casino developer and operator Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, which runs the gaming operations at the Studio City property. Melco Resorts is controlled by gaming entrepreneur Lawrence Ho Yau Lung.

Mr Benning is currently the chief operating officer of Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corp, a Melco Resorts unit that runs the City of Dreams Manila complex in the Philippine capital.

Mr Benning will replace Geoff Andres, the current property president of Studio City, according to Monday’s statement. Mr Andres is being appointed as the property resident of Melco Resorts Philippines, the position he previously held before joining Studio City, added the document.

Studio City International Holdings said the appointment of Mr Benning would take effect “once the travel restrictions in Macau and the Philippines currently in place as a result of Covid-19 have been lifted,” so that the two executives are able to travel.

“Until the appointment of Mr Benning becomes effective, Mr Andres will continue in his current role as property president at Studio City,” the statement added.