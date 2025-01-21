Melco Resorts announces pay increase for non-management

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd flagged on Monday a pay increase ranging from 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent for all eligible non-management employees in Macau and Hong Kong, with effect from April 1, 2025.

The statement made it the fourth of Macau’s six casino operators to announce salary increases this year.

Melco Resorts runs City of Dreams (pictured), Studio City and Altira Macau in the Macau market.

According to Monday’s announcement, Melco Resorts’ eligible full-time non-management employees earning a monthly base salary – including tips – of up to MOP16,000 (about US$2,000) will receive a pay increase of MOP600 per month, representing an increase of 3.8 percent to 6.5 percent.

Eligible full-time non-management employees earning a monthly base salary – including tips – of more than MOP16,000 per month, will receive an increment of 2.5 percent.

The announcement cited Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, group chairman and chief executive, as saying: “We sincerely appreciate the dedication and continuous hard work of our colleagues.”

He added: “In recognition of their efforts, we are pleased to reward the team by sharing the gains to express our gratitude for their unwavering support. We look forward to reaching new heights together in the future.”

In late December, Melco Resorts announced the payment of a “one-month discretionary bonus” for eligible non-management staff in Macau and Hong Kong. The bonus was to be awarded “before Chinese New Year”, which this time falls on January 29.