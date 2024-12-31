Melco Resorts discretionary bonus for Macau, HK staff

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd revealed on Tuesday a “one-month discretionary bonus for eligible non-management colleagues in Macau and Hong Kong”. The statement made it the fifth of Macau’s six casino operators to flag additional staff pay for work done in 2024.

The payment from the firm – which runs City of Dreams (pictured), Studio City and Altira Macau in the Macau market – will be “before Chinese New Year”, which this time falls on January 29.

The announcement cited Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, group chairman and chief executive, as saying: “The bonus payout recognises our colleagues’ hard work and support over the past year.”

Mr Ho added: “We are grateful to our colleagues for their loyalty and commitment in ensuring our guest expectations are constantly exceeded, collectively enabling the company to remain a leader in the premier entertainment and hospitality industry.”

Macau market rival Wynn Macau Ltd had announced on Tuesday a “special allowance” for work in 2024, equal to one month’s gross salary.

Fellow operator MGM China Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would give a “discretionary bonus” equal to a month’s salary to eligible workers.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd made a public announcement on Monday about the payment of a bonus to its staff for work done during 2024.

SJM Resorts Ltd, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, was the first to commit to a “special discretionary bonus” to its employees, according to a social media posting by a gaming labour group.