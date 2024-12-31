 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Melco Resorts discretionary bonus for Macau, HK staff

Dec 31, 2024 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Melco Resorts discretionary bonus for Macau, HK staff

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd revealed on Tuesday a “one-month discretionary bonus for eligible non-management colleagues in Macau and Hong Kong”. The statement made it the fifth of Macau’s six casino operators to flag additional staff pay for work done in 2024.

The payment from the firm – which runs City of Dreams (pictured), Studio City and Altira Macau in the Macau market – will be “before Chinese New Year”, which this time falls on January 29.

The announcement cited Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, group chairman and chief executive, as saying: “The bonus payout recognises our colleagues’ hard work and support over the past year.”

Mr Ho added: “We are grateful to our colleagues for their loyalty and commitment in ensuring our guest expectations are constantly exceeded, collectively enabling the company to remain a leader in the premier entertainment and hospitality industry.”

Macau market rival Wynn Macau Ltd had announced on Tuesday a “special allowance” for work in 2024, equal to one month’s gross salary.

Fellow operator MGM China Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would give a “discretionary bonus” equal to a month’s salary to eligible workers.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd made a public announcement on Monday about the payment of a bonus to its staff for work done during 2024.

SJM Resorts Ltd, the Macau operations unit of Hong Kong-listed casino firm SJM Holdings Ltd, was the first to commit to a “special discretionary bonus” to its employees, according to a social media posting by a gaming labour group.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Consumer outlook key for APAC gaming in 2025: experts

Consumer outlook key for APAC gaming in 2025: experts

Dec 31, 2024  

The performance of China’s economy is likely to loom large over the Asia-Pacific (APAC) casino market during 2025, say several commentators in remarks to GGRAsia. Thailand’s casino-legalisation...
Read More
Sands China announces bonus, salary increase for staff

Sands China announces bonus, salary increase for staff

Dec 31, 2024  

Melco Resorts discretionary bonus for Macau, HK staff

Melco Resorts discretionary bonus for Macau, HK staff

Dec 31, 2024  

Wynn Macau Ltd confident on 2025, flags bonus to staff

Wynn Macau Ltd confident on 2025, flags bonus to staff

Dec 31, 2024  

MGM China month bonus, Pansy Ho praises non-gaming work

MGM China month bonus, Pansy Ho praises non-gaming work

Dec 31, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”I think there will be gaming in Thailand. I just don’t really know what it’s going to look like. I think this notion that we’re going to have [in aggregate] US$32 billion of investment, is completely unrealistic”

Vitaly Umansky
Senior analyst at Seaport Research Partners