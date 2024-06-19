Melco Resorts to launch Studio City Cinema on June 26

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the majority owner of the Studio City casino resort in Cotai, says the opening of the property’s cinema will take place on June 26.

According to a Monday press release, the ‘Studio City Cinema’ will be located in Phase 2 of the complex, near the Epic Tower and the W Hotel, which opened last year.

The new cinema will include “the first Dolby Cinema in Macau and Hong Kong,” featuring 338-seats, stated the firm.

Melco Resorts said the cinema has a 770-seat capacity, comprising nine rooms, including five VIP suites and a screening room “with exclusively paired seating”.

“The centerpiece is the Dolby Cinema, which combines the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos and the remarkable picture of Dolby Vision in a special theater designed by Dolby to deliver the most immersive experience possible,” said the operator.

Melco Resorts expects Studio City Cinema “to further diversify and elevate” the property’s entertainment options, “and deliver the most extraordinary cinematic experiences to citizens, tourists and movie enthusiasts alike”.

The announcement quoted Kevin Benning, senior vice president and property general manager of Studio City, as saying: “The new movie theatre destination will complement Studio City’s collection of incredibly diverse and cosmopolitan contemporary leisure and lifestyle experiences.”

He added: “Melco will continue to contribute towards the city’s economic diversification initiatives and support the government in promoting Macau as the world centre of tourism and leisure through the delivery of innovative and world-class entertainment and hospitality experiences.”

Melco Resorts spent circa US$1.2 billion on the entire Phase 2 of Studio City, including the two new hotel towers – to complement the original two – and an indoor water park.