Melco says City of Dreams in Cyprus open summer 2022

City of Dreams Mediterranean (pictured), the flagship Cyprus casino resort project of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, is to open in “summer 2022”, the firm said in a Friday media release.

Progress on the project, located in Limassol, had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the firm had mentioned in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results, filed on February 25.

That month, the Cyprus government had extended the opening date requirement for City of Dreams Mediterranean to “September 30, 2022”, the filing noted. Previously, under the terms of the gaming licence, it was a requirement that the flagship Cyprus resort open by December 31, 2021.

“Construction work is progressing smoothly and even though the Covid-19 outbreak has impacted our original timeline, we remain committed to this groundbreaking project while staying focused on the delivery of the Melco standard and excellence,” said property general manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, Grant Johnson, in comments carried in the Friday release.

Mr Johnson mentioned the company estimated City of Dreams Mediterranean could attract “an additional 300,000 visitors” per year to Cyprus.

The project is to feature a 16-storey, five-star hotel with more than 500 guest rooms and suites. It will also have: approximately 10,000 square metres (107,639 sq feet) of space for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE); an outdoor amphitheatre; a “family adventure park”; restaurants; and shops selling luxury brands, according to Melco’s corporate materials.