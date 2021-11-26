Melco to triple Cyprus staff as preps for flagship casino

Melco Cyprus, operator of the Cyprus Casinos (C2) properties in the Republic of Cyprus, is to increase its workforce by almost 260 percent in the “upcoming months,” as it prepares for the launch of its flagship casino resort in that island nation – City of Dreams Mediterranean (pictured), in Limassol.

A Wednesday statement about a recruitment fair being held locally on Friday said Melco Cyprus currently employed “around 700 people, the vast majority of whom” were locals.

The number of employees “is expected to reach 2,500 in the upcoming months, while the construction phase of City of Dreams Mediterranean is estimated to create approximately 4,000 local job opportunities,” said the announcement.

Melco Cyprus is a venture between Asian casino investor Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd and Cyprus-based conglomerate Cyprus Phassouri (Zakaki) Ltd. The partnership has a 30-year exclusive licence for the jurisdiction.

City of Dreams Mediterranean is “on track” to open in the second half of 2022, said casino entrepreneur Lawrence Ho Yau Lung in early November, at the time of the third-quarter results for his company Melco Resorts.

The Melco Cyprus press release issued on Wednesday said job vacancies were currently available at the C2 temporary casino in Limassol and at the operation’s satellite casinos in Nicosia, Ayia Napa and Paphos.