Meme guide unlocks iGaming localisation says Uplatform

Online gaming services provider Uplatform is offering clients meme power as a route to localisation of their services.

The company says the combination of visual appeal and humour typical of online memes in general, can be applied to good effect as a commercial tool for the online gaming sector.

Uplatform’s new guide is titled “We don’t meme around: Real Localization, Real Insights”.

The company describes it as “a comprehensive guide promising to shake up how businesses tackle iGaming localisation beyond just translation, language support, or cultural adaptation”.

Uplatform says via the guide, complex concepts are transformed into engaging visual content.

“By presenting intricate ideas through a lens of humour and relatability, Uplatform ensures that readers gain clear, actionable insights that can be immediately applied to their localisation efforts.”

The company added in a press release: “Uplatform understands that success in the iGaming industry hinges on creating engaging, localised experiences that resonate with players across diverse cultures and languages.”

It added: “This guide provides insights on tailoring your entire iGaming project to meet the needs of specific markets, ensuring your players feel at home with you.

“From offering regionalised content, payment methods, and local languages to diverse odds, views, and personalised promotions, this guide will show you how to create a captivating experience that resonates with your target audience,” stated the brand.

Topics covered include: region-specific insights; recommendations on content likely to be engaging; marketing advice; and tips on increasing player loyalty.