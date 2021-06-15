 

Metro Manila general quarantine extended to June 30

Jun 15, 2021 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

The Metro Manila region (pictured) in the Philippines, which includes the Entertainment City zone of casino resorts, will along with Bulacan remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) “with some restrictions” until June 30, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Monday.

Metro Manila’s casinos are “currently allowed to operate at limited capacity,” said a fortnight ago the country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, in response to an enquiry from GGRAsia.

Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite – other areas included in what the national government refers to as the “National Capital Region Plus” – will be under GCQ “with heightened restrictions” from June 16 to June 30.

In that case, indoor tourist attractions, indoor and outdoor sports venues, indoor and outdoor tourist attractions, libraries, museums, venues for meetings and conferences, and personal care services, are only allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity, rather than the 50 percent allowed under regular GCQ, said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

