Metro Manila quarantine eased from May 15: govt

Philippine leader President Rodrigo Duterte approved on Thursday changes to Covid-19 countermeasures in the National Capital Region, including Metro Manila (pictured), easing them to so-called general community quarantine from Saturday (May 15) to May 31, but nonetheless “with heightened restrictions”.

Metro Manila is home to the Entertainment City zone of large-scale private-sector Philippine casino resorts. It was not clear from the announcement if the casinos in the capital city would be allowed to resume operations, even if under limited capacity.

Such venues had been shut since late March, the country’s regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), had previously confirmed to GGRAsia.

In a Thursday announcement, the office of the presidential spokesperson said Mr Duterte had approved the recommendation from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The statement said that under the heightened restrictions of the general community quarantine, only essential travel into and out of the National Capital Region would be allowed. Public transportation shall remain operational at capacities and protocols recommended by the country’s Department of Transportation, it added.

Outdoor tourist attractions may reopen at 30 percent capacity, “with strict adherence to minimum public health standards”.

Entertainment and recreational venues; amusement parks; indoor tourist attractions; and venues for meetings and exhibitions, shall not be allowed to reopen in the areas under the heightened restrictions, according to the statement.

Earlier this month, the head of Pagcor reportedly said in an online forum that three casino resorts in Manila had “started” online play for table games and slots.