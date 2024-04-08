‘MGM 2049’ show to lead Macau’s arts hub role: Pansy Ho

Macau casino firm MGM China Holdings Ltd staged on Monday a launch event for a “‘MGM 2049’ residency show”, which it says will debut in December this year at the MGM Theater at the group’s MGM Cotai resort.

The year 2049 will mark the 50th anniversary of Macau’s handover from Portuguese administration to that of China. December this year marks the 25th anniversary of the handover.

Pansy Ho Chiu King (pictured), chairperson and an executive director of MGM China, attended Monday’s ceremony for MGM 2049 at the MGM Theater.

She said in prepared remarks in a press release issued by the firm: “What makes MGM 2049… far-reaching and pioneering is that it enables the participation of youngsters in Macau, as we aspire to take the leading role to give the impetus of original content, distinct standards, vitality and sustainability, to Macau’s entertainment sector.”

Ms Ho also announced at the event the launch of the ‘Global Recruitment Program’ for MGM 2049.

According to a handout, the MGM 2049 project will “create more than 200 positions” for young people “interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts”.

This would “further cement Macau’s position” as a “City of Performing Arts”. The latter slogan has been used recently to describe one of Macau’s policy aspirations as it seeks to diversify its economy beyond gambling-based tourism.

Joining Ms Ho on stage for Monday’s MGM 2049 launch ceremony was Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, described as chief director of the project.

Mr Zhang’s work includes the 1991 Chinese-language period drama ‘Raise the Red Lantern’, which was nominated for a 1992 Academy Award in the United States for Best Foreign Language Film.

He also directed 2004’s ‘House of Flying Daggers’ nominated for a 2005 Oscar in the Best Cinematography category.

Other creative-industries representatives involved in the MGM 2049 project and on stage for Monday’s launch were Sang Jiga, who will be its dance director. He is resident choreographer of Hong Kong’s City Contemporary Dance Company.

Also at Monday’s gathering was Dominic Faraway, who will be visual director of MGM 2049. He has produced visual effects for pop acts including Black Eyed Peas and Pixie Lott.

Additionally on stage was Bernard Prentice, described as underwater director of photography for MGM 2049. His work includes the feature film ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’; and the musical fantasy ‘The Little Mermaid’.