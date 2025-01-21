MGM China gives salary increase effective from March 24

Macau casino firm MGM China Holdings Ltd on Tuesday announced a salary increase for all eligible workers with effect from March 24, 2025. The firm said in a press release that the decision was in “recognition of their hard work and contribution for the company”.

MGM China stated that a “2.5-percent increment” will go to all those eligible to receive it, meaning “99 percent of team members will be rewarded”.

For staff with a monthly salary of or less than MOP16,000 (about US$2,000), “a standard salary adjustment of MOP600 will be granted, which represents a 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent increment”.

The announcement cited Pansy Ho Chiu King, chairperson and executive director of MGM China as saying: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our team members for their wholehearted dedication in moving forward hand-in-hand with the company.”

MGM China operates MGM Macau, on the city’s peninsula, and MGM Cotai, in the Cotai district.

The statement made the company the fifth of Macau’s six casino operators to announce salary increases for this year.

In late December, MGM China announced a “discretionary bonus” equal to a month’s salary to eligible workers “in recognition of their dedication and contributions throughout 2024”. The bonus would benefit “approximately 95 percent of the team members”, the firm said at the time.

The other five operators also respectively announced some form of supplementary payment for work done in 2024.