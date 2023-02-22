MGM China to host exclusive Robb Report events in Macau

Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd has announced a “long-term partnership” with international luxury media brand, Robb Report, to host signature events in Macau for members of RR1, described as a “private and exclusive club for high-net-worth individuals around the world”.

MGM China operates MGM Macau on the city’s peninsula, and MGM Cotai (pictured) in the city’s newer casino resort district.

Under the deal, Robb Report Hong Kong “will work exclusively” with MGM Macau and MGM Cotai “to execute local renditions of signature events for members of RR1”. Robb Report Hong Kong is the brand’s most recent addition to the group’s international network.

According to Wednesday’s press release, “Culinary Masters” will be “the first signature RR1 event” under the partnership, to celebrate “Macau’s unique and prestigious recognition as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy”.

Scheduled to take place in the summer, the organisers said the “Culinary Masters” event “will feature an incredible lineup” of some of the world’s best-known Michelin-starred chefs.

The release quoted Pansy Ho, co-chairperson and executive director of MGM China, as saying the group “prides itself on creating original and exceptional experiences of the highest quality”.

“We will be working in close collaboration with Robb Report Hong Kong to deliver unparalleled international events and delicacies, showcasing the rich and diverse tourism experience of Macau,” she added. “We aim to achieve the transformation of Macau into a well-recognised international destination and expand the foreign tourist markets.”

The Macau government has a policy aspiration of bringing in more foreign visitors, including to the city’s casinos.

Tak Man, publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong, said in prepared remarks that the partnership with MGM China “will add a new level of unique programming” to Robb Report Hong Kong’s offering, adding that “more branded experiences for the Asian market will be unveiled very soon”.