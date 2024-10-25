MGM China’s ‘Macau 2049’ show to debut Dec 15

“Macau 2049”, a multimedia residency show for the MGM Theater at the MGM Cotai casino resort (pictured), will “debut” on December 15, with tickets on sale from November 2. That is according to a Friday announcement.

The debut date is only days before the 25th anniversary of Macau’s handover from Portuguese administration to that of China, which is marked on December 20. The year 2049 will mark the 50th anniversary of the handover.

Celebrated Chinese director Zhang Yimou will lead the production of “Macau 2049″. Friday’s update said: “The trademark of ‘Macau 2049′ lies in how innovative methods are used to interpret and present intangible cultural heritage in completely novel forms to audiences.”

At the time the show was heralded in April, Pansy Ho Chiu King, chairperson and an executive director of MGM China Holdings Ltd, the Macau casino operator hosting the show, said it would “further cement Macau’s position” as a “City of Performing Arts”.

The latter slogan has been used recently to describe one of Macau’s policy aspirations as it seeks to diversify its economy beyond gambling-based tourism.

All six Macau casino companies have pledged to the local government to invest in non-gaming attractions as part of their respective 10-year gaming concessions that started in January 2023.