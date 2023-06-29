MGM Macau Tennis Masters to be held in December

Casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd is working with sports-marketing agency IMG to host in December the inaugural MGM Macau Tennis Masters.

The event, scheduled for December 2 and 3 at the Macao East Asian Games Dome (pictured), will feature leading men’s and women’s players and have singles and doubles matches.

Swiss star Belinda Bencic, along with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe of the United States, were on Wednesday announced as the first players confirmed for the tournament.

Belinda Bencic is 14th in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles world rankings, and has won ten career titles, including two singles tournaments this year. Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are currently ranked 9th and 10th in the world respectively, in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) men’s singles game.

The mixed hard-court event will feature a total of six players – four men and two women – competing in a best-of-three-sets format, with a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set.

Two men’s singles matches, and one mixed doubles match will be played on the first day of competition. The second day will include one women’s singles match and two men’s singles matches, followed by the awards ceremony.

The remaining three names are to be announced “soon,” according to a social media post. Tickets will go on sale in July, it added.