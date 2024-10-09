MGM Macau to launch high-tech Poly MGM Museum in Nov

Casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd is to launch in November what it describes as a “state-of-the-art, innovative technology” museum (pictured) at its MGM Macau property, in downtown Macau.

The new space, dubbed “Poly MGM Museum”, was created in partnership with Poly Culture Group Corporation Ltd, a mainland China-based company focused on cultural and artistic operations, including art business and auction, and performance and theatre management.

According to a Tuesday press release, the Poly MGM Museum collaborated “with close to 20 national museums and premier cultural institutions” to organise its inaugural exhibition. It will showcase an “exquisite array of top-grade national treasures alongside modern and contemporary works by Chinese and international artists,” stated the company.

The Poly MGM Museum is located on the second floor of MGM Macau, spanning almost 2,000 square metres (21,528 sq. feet). The space features “caisson ceilings, movable LED screens and flexible display panels to create a dynamic and versatile exhibition space,” according to the announcement.

The release cited Pansy Ho Chiu King, chairperson and an executive director of MGM China, as saying that the Poly MGM Museum makes use of “Macau’s vital role as a crucial juncture on the Maritime Silk Road, acting as a gateway for international exchange and a crucible for the melding of Chinese and Western cultures”.

“We employ the universal language of art to broadcast the splendour of our culture and to convey good Chinese narratives on the international stage,” she added.

Wang Bo, chairman of Poly Culture, said in prepared remarks that the Poly MGM Museum served “not just as a venue to champion premier Chinese culture and display the splendour of intangible cultural heritage but also as a confluence for cultural and artistic exchange, fostering dialogue and mutual enrichment between civilisations”.

MGM China, and the other five gaming concessionaires in the Macau market, have pledged to develop non-gaming projects and explore overseas customer markets over the course of their new 10-year gaming rights that came into effect at the start of 2023.

In its interim report published in August, MGM China said the group had pledged to make a total investment of MOP19.7 billion (US$2.46 billion) over the duration of the concession, of which MOP18.0 billion was “expected to be directed towards the development of international tourist markets and non-gaming projects and programming to drive tourism to the region”.

MGM China, which is controlled by U.S.-based MGM Resorts International, plans to launch a “‘MGM 2049’ residency show” in December this year at the MGM Theater, at the group’s MGM Cotai resort.