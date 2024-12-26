MGM Osaka main-area work starts April 2025: report

 

Dec 26, 2024  

Work on the area that will contain the main building for the MGM Osaka integrated resort (IR) with casino in Osaka, Japan, is due to start at the end of April next year, with all construction for the site due to be completed in July 2030.

That is as reported by Kensetsutsushin Shimbun, a Japanese business news outlet covering the construction industry.

According to GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent, the outlet cited an update from Osaka IR KK, the consortium led by U.S.-based casino firm MGM Resorts International and Japan’s Orix Corp, that is developing the JPY1.27-trillion (US$8.07-billion currently) property.

The news outlet said the main part of the property was referred to as “section B”.

“Osaka IR KK will start the IR construction work with the construction section B at the end of April 2025,” said the media platform. “All the construction” is due to be “complete in July 2030,” it added.

In October it emerged that “preparatory construction work” had begun on the site within Yumeshima island (pictured) in Osaka Bay.

As per the IR District Development Plan for MGM Osaka, the complex is due to open “around autumn 2030”.

Section B is said to cover 101,713 square metres (1.09 million sq. feet) and “includes the site for the main building,” according to the Monday report.

It added: “The main building [is] to have a gross floor area of 527,320 sq. metres consisting of one basement floor and 27 storeys above the ground, which includes hotel, casino, theatre, retail and food and beverage facilities.”

Kensetsutsushin Shimbun said section B had been designed by a joint venture of Takenaka Corp and Nihon Sekkei Inc. “Construction contractors for the section are yet to be determined,” added the outlet.

The IR District Development Plan updated on April 19, stated the land of the IR was due to be 492,680 sq. metres in total.

It said the total gross floor area of the IR facility should be between 731,000 and 848,000 sq. metres, with a “tentative plan” for it to be 770,525 sq. metres.

