MGM Resorts backs UN initiative on water crisis

Feb 22, 2023 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
MGM Resorts International says it is the first casino company to endorse the United Nations’ ‘CEO Water Mandate’, described as a “global initiative and coalition of hundreds of major companies making bold commitments to address water crises and challenges”.
The mandate is a special initiative established in 2007. With more than 230 endorsing companies, it aims to empower “the global private sector to share good practices and forge partnerships to address urgent water challenges related to scarcity, quality, governance and access to water and sanitation”.
Las Vegas, Nevada-based MGM Resorts is the United States parent of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd.
Nevada has had a long-standing challenge with water conservation. As of this week, 58.9 percent of the state was experiencing at minimum, “severe drought”, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a federal reporting system.
“We are fortunate to do business in a place that has a world-class water management system and hope to help others learn from successes here,” said MGM Resorts chief executive and president Bill Hornbuckle, referring to Las Vegas, and as cited in a Tuesday press release from the firm.
He added: “We’re proud to endorse the CEO Water Mandate to not only share what we’ve learned in Las Vegas, but also help strengthen our commitments.”
Steps which the group has already taken in Las Vegas include, according to the release, replacing more than 200,000 square feet (18,581 sq ms) of grass with drought-tolerant landscaping; and installing water-efficient fixtures and equipment in guest rooms, kitchens and laundry facilities.
Macau, which imports its tap water from the Chinese mainland, has had issues in the course of a number of years with the salinity of otherwise fresh water.
