MGM Resorts promotes Kastrati to lead global development

U.S.-based casino operator MGM Resorts International announced on Thursday the promotion of Ari Kastrati (pictured) to chief content, hospitality and development officer, effective immediately.

“In his new role, Kastrati will oversee the company’s global design and development efforts and sports and entertainment partnerships,” stated the firm.

It added: “He also will continue to drive the company’s hospitality strategy, including the development of food and beverage and nightlife concepts, and lead the company’s lifestyle, retail, leasing, and arts divisions.”

Mr Kastrati will report to MGM Resorts chief executive and president, Bill Hornbuckle, and serve on the company’s executive committee, according to the announcement.

The release quoted Mr Hornbuckle as saying: “Ari has long played an integral role in making MGM Resorts the world’s premier gaming entertainment company.”

The CEO added: “His expertise will be essential as our company continues to develop marquee experiences in Las Vegas and beyond and create unparalleled resorts with world-class design in some of the world’s pre-eminent gaming markets.”

Mr Kastrati, described as having more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, joined MGM Resorts in 2010, and most recently served as chief hospitality officer.

Before joining the casino group, he worked at “several premium hospitality companies,” according to Thursday’s statement.

Mr Kastrati said in prepared remarks that it was an “honour” to “serve in an expanded leadership role,” as MGM Resorts “is continuing to extend into some of the world’s most exciting luxury destinations”.

MGM Resorts is the parent of Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd. MGM Resorts is currently developing – as part of a consortium – the MGM Osaka casino resort in Osaka, Japan.

The group is also developing a hotel project in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In September, MGM Resorts’ CEO said the company had applied for a casino licence in Abu Dhabi, another of the emirates of the UAE.