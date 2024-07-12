MGM Shenzhen hotel launches near Macau: Diaoyutai MGM

MGM Shenzhen (pictured), a beachside hotel in a mainland city next door to Hong Kong and close by Macau, has had an official launch, according to its promoter, Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality Ltd.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality is a joint venture between China’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and United States-based casino group MGM Resorts International. The latter is the parent of Macau casino resort operator, MGM China Holdings Ltd.

According to a Diaoyutai MGM Chinese-language account on the WeChat social media platform, MGM Shenzhen, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, has 321 guest rooms. The property is at Shenzhen city’s Xiaomeisha beach, in the Yantian district.

The property promoter had previously flagged that the hotel would be one of two new properties launched in 2024. The other mentioned was Diaoyutai Hotel Zhuhai, which is in Guangdong’s Zhuhai, immediately next door to Macau, and a major land-crossing point for mainland tourists entering Macau.

MGM Shenzhen had actually activated accommodation services in May, according to GGRAsia checks of third-party Chinese-language travel agency booking websites.

Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality currently promotes a number of hotel and residence brands on the mainland: Diaoyutai Hotel; Bellagio by MGM; MGM; Mirage by MGM; Mhub by MGM; and MX by MGM.

The Diaoyutai MGM venture has been adding hotel capacity on the Chinese mainland in recent years.