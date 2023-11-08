MGS 2023 trade show to draw over 5k crowd: organiser

The 2023 edition of the MGS Entertainment Show to be held in Macau, with a casino trade exhibition and one-day summit, is expected to draw “over 5,000 professional audience members and visitors”, said the organiser, the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association (MGEMA), in a Wednesday press briefing (pictured).

The trade event is on November 14 and November 15 at Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) at the Galaxy Macau casino resort. Kevin Kelley, chief operating officer, Macau, for the property’s operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, will give a keynote speech. The conference portion – referred to as a summit – is on the first day.

At Wednesday’s preview, Jay Chun (third from right), president of MGEMA, said the 35 registered exhibitors for the trade show part were mainly suppliers of gaming machines and other gaming equipment.

November 14′s conference activities would include speaker presentations and panel discussions. Topics include challenges facing gaming markets in Macau and Asia generally, and technology innovations in the industry, Mr Chun said.

Wang Changbin, director of the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies, at Macao Polytechnic University, will deliver a presentation on Macau’s gaming market recovery.

Ian Hughes, chief commercial officer of industry compliance and advisory group Gaming Laboratories International LLC (GLI), will also take to the stage at MGS’s summit, via the topic “AI Unleashed: Navigating the Future of Regulated Gaming”. The talk will cover the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) for the industry, in areas including “customer experience, responsible gaming, regulatory compliance, and anti-money laundering”, said GLI in a recent update.

Two panel sessions will feature respectively representatives from the six Macau gaming operators and from gaming equipment suppliers, according to Mr Chun at the Wednesday briefing.

GGRAsia asked him about MGS Entertainment Show’s viability, given there is another Macau-based trade show for the industry: Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, held annually.

He stated: “MGS is a show that is rooted in Macau, but with a vision” to be “an Asia trade show… focused on…land-based casinos.”

He added: “We will do our best with our show and make it better, in particular with the support from the government departments and universities here.”

Mr Chun is the co-chairman and managing director of Paradise Entertainment Ltd, the Hong Kong-listed parent of gaming machines supplier, LT Game Ltd.

LT Game is hosting a “new product” event on the first day of the MGS Entertainment Show, to show off items including two slot products, respectively named “Hulunbuir Grassland” and “Street Steel”, the company said in a separate Wednesday update.