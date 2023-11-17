MGS 2023 organiser says 3,500 visitors to Macau trade show

The MGS Entertainment Show 2023, a Macau-based casino industry trade exhibition and conference, registered 3,500 visitors during the two-day event, said a Friday press release on behalf of the organiser.

The trade event took place on November 14 and November 15 at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), part of the Galaxy Macau casino resort. It was organised by the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association (MGEMA).

About 35 organisations – most of them gaming equipment or technology-related suppliers – exhibited on the show floor, according to the organiser. The exhibition was described as covering more than 3,700 square metres (39,826 sq feet).

According to the event’s promoter, 17 percent of the visitors were engaged in the gaming industry, and another 17 percent were representatives of gaming manufacturers and suppliers. About 7 percent were from the fields of “consultancy and technology”.

From the aggregate number of visitors, 30 percent were described as company executives, with 25 percent identified as managers and directors.

Visitors to this year’s edition of MGS were drawn from a total of 20 countries and regions, with 74 percent of the aggregate from Macau. About 9 percent of visitors to the event were from mainland China, and another 9 percent from Hong Kong, showed the data from the organiser.

The first day of the event included a summit, covering speaker presentations and panel discussions. Topics aired during the conference included challenges facing the gaming market in Macau and in Asian markets generally, as well as technological innovations in the industry.

Two panel sessions featured respectively representatives from the six Macau gaming operators, and managers from gaming equipment suppliers.