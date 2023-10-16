MGS show, summit due in mid-November at Galaxy Macau

The MGS Entertainment Show, a casino trade exhibition and conference, is to be held in-person in Macau on November 14 and 15, at Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), part of the Galaxy Macau casino resort. That is according to a press release issued on Friday by the organisers of the event, the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers’ Association.

The exhibition floor spans 4,000 square metres (43,056 sq. feet), with about 80 exhibitors expected to take part in the event. The promoters said they anticipate about “5,000 professional visitors” during the two-day gathering.

The conference portion of this year’s MGS Entertainment Show – known as the MGS Summit – will be held concurrent to the exhibition, “inviting leaders and experts in the industry to discuss the latest industry trends,” stated the organisers. The speaker line-up was not yet available in the event’s official website.

According to Friday’s announcement, the 2023 MGS Entertainment Show will cover a “wide range of areas”, including technology, entertainment, gaming, tourism, hospitality, security, and services.

The MGS Entertainment Show had been held annually in Macau from 2013 to 2019. The 2020 edition was cancelled for “safety and health” reasons, linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021 and 2022, the organisers held respectively a “special one-day event”, dedicated to the conference portion of the event, in an online format only.