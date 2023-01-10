MGTO offers free ‘return ride’ for HK travellers

Inbound travellers from Hong Kong that stay at least one night in Macau are being offered a free journey back to Hong Kong via either bus or ferry. The promotion applies for any one visit made during the period January 13 to March 31 inclusive, and is part of a campaign by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), according to a Tuesday press statement.

The free return leg can be either via ferry service operators Cotai Water Jet, or TurboJET, or with bus operator HK-MO Express, via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (pictured), MGTO said. HK-MO Express links the Prince Edward district of Kowloon in Hong Kong, with several stops at casino resorts on Macau pensinsula and in the city’s Cotai district.

More transport service providers are expected to join the promotion, the tourism bureau said.

Macau cancelled with effect from Sunday (January 8) most of its travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, dropping all testing requirements for inbound travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Macau authorities had, starting from December 23, lifted quarantine requirements for people arriving in the city either from overseas, Hong Kong, or Taiwan.