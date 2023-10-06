Mid-mass tables popular at Macau Golden Week tail

GGRAsia did spot checks of Macau gaming floors on Thursday (October 5), the seventh day of this year’s eight-day holiday period in China encompassing the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

At 11.30am at Grand Lisboa, the principal Macau-peninsula property of SJM Holdings Ltd, the first-floor main gaming area had live-dealer baccarat tables with minimum bets as low as HKD300 (about US$38). But most table minimums were either HKD1,000 or HKD2,000. A handful of tables had players, though they were not at capacity.

A high-limit area had live baccarat tables ranging from HKD3,000 to HKD5,000. Roughly only a few out of a dozen tables had players present.

Grand Lisboa’s second-floor gaming area had live-dealer baccarat with minimum bets as low as HKD200, but most ranged between HKD300 to HKD500. They were reasonably well populated with players.

On the ground floor near the main entrance to the property, live sic bo denominations ranged from HKD300 to HKD500. Almost all the operational sic bo tables placed near the entrance were busy by the time of observation.

Live-dealer casino war, three-card poker, and blackjack tables at ground level, ranged between HKD300 to HKD500, with some open tables having players.

At the ground-floor live baccarat zone, most operational tables had minimum bets ranging from HKD500 to HKD1,000, with only a handful of tables having players.

The ground-floor slots and electronic table games were not as busy as the live-dealer table games, though many seats were occupied, and those products generated a feeling of energy on that floor.

Cotai colour

At 3pm in the Cotai district, Galaxy Macau, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd’s flagship, had mass-floor live baccarat minimums ranging from HKD500 to HKD5,000, with many tables busy. Most popular were the HKD1,000 and HKD2,000 tables.

At The Pavilion high-limit area on the main floor of Galaxy Macau, live baccarat tables were offered at either HKD3,000, HKD5,000 or HKD10,000. The busy tables were in the two lower minimums.

Main-floor live-dealer sic bo tables were busy, with either HKD1,000 or HKD2,000 minimum bets. Blackjack tables had some modest traffic, with HKD1,000 or HKD2,000 minimums.

Live-dealer roulette, craps, and Caribbean stud poker were also available, with minimum bets as low as HKD500, though traffic was moderate.

The slot and electronic table game sections at Galaxy Macau were sparsely populated, as were the equivalent areas at Wynn Macau Ltd’s peninsula property Wynn Macau and the MGM China Holdings Ltd downtown venue MGM Macau, during the morning.

Galaxy Macau’s “Golden Touch” live multi game stadium had some afternoon traffic, with minimum bets at either HKD50 or HKD100.

At 3.45pm on Thursday at Sands China Ltd’s the Venetian Macao, the mass-floor baccarat tables had many tables with minimum bets ranging from HKD1,000 to HKD3,000, with the most popular being those offering either HKD1,000 or HKD2,000 games.

Main-floor high-limit baccarat zones saw minimums of HKD2,000, HKD3,000, HKD5,000 and HKD10,000 respectively. There, a handful of tables were in use, mostly with minimum bets at HKD3,000.

Other live table games included stud poker, three-card baccarat, sic bo and blackjack. There, many tables had traffic, with minimum bets ranging from HKD500 to HKD1,000. A Texas Hold’em poker area was very busy.

The Venetian, The Londoner, City of Dreams

Electronic table games and the live multi game stadium category at the Venetian Macao also had good traffic. Slot areas were sparsely populated.

Anecdotally, at the time of GGRAsia’s visit, the Venetian Macao was the property with a noticeable number of non-Chinese players – particularly Caucasians and people of South Asian heritage. Those people were mostly either in the Texas Hold’em poker zone, or either observing or playing non-baccarat live-dealer games.

At 4pm at the Londoner Macao, another Sands China property across the road, the main casino’s live baccarat games were HKD1,000, HKD2,000, HKD3,00 and HKD5,000. Of the in-use tables, most were at HKD3,000. Other live table games had moderate use.

The live multi game product had some traffic, with minimum bets of HKD200 to HKD300. Slots had light traffic.

At 4.20pm at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd’s City of Dreams on Cotai, observable live-dealer baccarat was denominated at HKD1,000, HKD2,000, HKD3,000, and up to HKD5,000. Traffic was modest. The most popular tables were either HKD1,000 or HKD2,000.

A Qi Long Club for high-limit baccarat had a few tables active, with most bets set at HKD5,000. Other live table games including roulette and craps, had moderate use.

A live multi game stadium had minimum bets of HKD100 to HKD300, and witnessed some traffic.

Slots at City Dreams were sparsely populated.

MGM Cotai, Wynn Palace, Grand Lisboa Palace

At 4.50pm on Thursday at the MGM Cotai property of MGM China, observable live baccarat minimums were mostly either HKD1,000, HKD1,500 – the latter being the busiest – up to HKD2,000 or HKD3,000.

A high-limit baccarat zone, with minimums of 2000 or 3000, had only a handful of tables with players.

Blackjack tables with minimum bets starting from HKD300, were very busy. Stud poker games also had some traffic. A Texas Hold’em poker zone was populated with players, but not full.

Slots and electronic table games at MGM Cotai were sparsely occupied.

At 5.15pm at Wynn Macau Ltd’s Wynn Palace on Cotai, observable live baccarat games were busy and mostly denominated in HKD1,000, HKD2,000 – the latter the most popular – and HKD3,000.

A high-limit Diamond Club had baccarat tables of HKD3,000,HKD5,000 and HKD10,000. Overall, a handful of tables were busy with players.

A ‘lucky six’ baccarat game zone had eight tables, but only three had players, with minimums of HKD800 to HKD1,000.

Other live-dealer games had minimum bets mostly in the HKD500 to HKD1,000 range, but were not very busy.

Wynn Palace’s slots, and electronic table games were sparsely populated with players. The live multi game stadium category had better traffic.

At 5.45pm on Thursday, SJM Holdings’ Grand Lisboa Palace on Cotai, had only half of the mass floor – filled mostly with baccarat tables – active. Those on offer had minimums of HKD1,000 up to HKD3,000, with the busiest priced at either HKD1,000 or HKD2,000.

Other live games – including blackjack, three-card poker and stud poker – had sparse traffic, with minimum bets from HKD300.

A Texas Hold’em poker zone had only two tables activated, but both were busy.

A live multi game stadium had minimum bets keenly priced at HKD20. It had some traffic but was not full.

Grand Lisboa Palace’s slots and electronic table games were only lightly used.