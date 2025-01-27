Minister says Bangkok Port viable for casino complex: report

Thailand’s minister of transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, has said Bangkok Port, a facility in the country’s capital (pictured), would be a viable site for an entertainment complex with a casino.

Mr Jungrungreangkit, who is also a deputy prime minister, told the Bangkok Post news outlet that the port area had potential, given it covered a sizeable plot of land with scenic river views and the capability to be transformed into a yacht marina.

Thailand’s cabinet approved in principle a fortnight ago the Entertainment Complex Bill for casino liberalisation.

The current draft bill proposes casino licences running for 30 years, with the possibility of renewal for a further 10 years. Each casino resort would require at least THB100 billion (US$2.88 billion currently) in investment.

The bill also outlines other forms of business permitted in the entertainment complexes aside from gaming. They include hotels, conference centres and tourism attractions.

Thailand’s Council of State, an advisory body on the country’s laws, has been given “50 days” to finish reviewing the Entertainment Complex Bill before the measure is sent to the lower house of the National Assembly for discussion.

In his comments to the Bangkok Post, Mr Jungrungreangkit mentioned an instruction recommending the establishment of a committee on the feasibility of developing an entertainment complex in areas such as ports. He also reportedly said that multiple locations were being considered.

But the minister added that the locations for such entertainment complexes would be decided by a national committee, and the Ministry of Transport had no authority to decide on a location.

A number of international casino operators has publicly flagged interest in investing in Thailand. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd opened a representative office in Bangkok, to explore new opportunities in the country, said earlier this month the firm’s chairman and chief executive, Lawrence Ho Yau Lung.