Mohegan Gaming CFO Anderson to leave in March 2024

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, promoter of the newly-opened Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, a South Korea complex due to have a foreigner-only casino, says the group’s chief financial officer (CFO), Carol Anderson (pictured), has chosen not to renew her employment agreement, and will leave in March next year.

Ray Pineault, chief executive of the United States-based group, which trades as Mohegan Gaming, said on its fourth-quarter fiscal earnings call on Thursday: “Our search for a replacement has already commenced, and I am exceptionally pleased with the interest we have already received in this position.”

He added: “I’m confident we will fill the position in short order, with a highly-qualified individual.”

The CEO thanked Ms Anderson for the “tremendous contributions she has made over the past three-plus years”.

Jody Madigan, Mohegan Gaming’s chief operating officer, added that Ms Anderson’s “ability to move projects forward” on “Korea, [and group] refinancing, has been great for the organisation”.

The outgoing CFO said it had been an “honour and a privilege” to serve in the role, and that she looked forward to helping ensure “a very successful transition” with her successor.

Ms Anderson joined Mohegan Gaming from the former Scientific Games Corp in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she had served most recently as senior vice president – treasury, capital markets and associate general counsel.

The group also mentioned on the call, it had recently appointed a vice president of capital markets, investor relations and corporate treasurer, with “extensive capital markets experience”.