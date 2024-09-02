Mohegan Inspire names execs, bolsters female leadership

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, the South Korea casino complex of Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, has appointed three new executives. The property’s promoter said in a Thursday press release that it brought “female leadership to the forefront of diverse areas of resort management including legal, finance and sales”.

According to the announcement, Julie Heo has been named chief legal officer (pictured, left). She joined Mohegan Inspire in July 2022 and had since served as vice president of legal and general counsel. Ms Heo is describe as having “over 17 years of experience”, including at law firm Jeongkeon Law.

“She was appointed chief legal officer in recognition of her fluent legal communication skills that led to the successful opening and operation” of Mohegan Inspire, stated the promoter.

Jane Jon (pictured, centre) is the new chief finance officer, after joining the group in March this year. Her experience includes 12 years at TD Bank Group, a Canadian multinational banking and financial services corporation.

The update said Ms Jon “is expected build an efficient financial process and team … and contribute to fostering a team culture based on inclusion and collaboration”.

Yuna Kim (pictured, right) is the property’s new associate vice president of resort sales. She is described as “an experienced professional with over 18 years of hospitality industry sales and marketing experience, including time at Grand Hyatt Seoul and Lotte Hotel Seoul”.

Ms Kim has been with Mohegan Inspire since October 2022 as director of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sales.

She “has brought outstanding achievements based on her solid experience, flexible mind, and meticulous execution, and thus, has been recently promoted to lead the resort’s entire sales operations,” said the announcement.

The promoter said that by “bringing female leadership to the forefront of the resort’s legal, finance, and sales operations, Mohegan Inspire plans to add new capabilities and insights to the resort’s management and lead in leadership diversity in the hospitality industry”.

The release quoted Chen Si, president of Mohegan Inspire, as saying that the resort was “committed to diversity and inclusion” and hiring “talent and leadership based on professional capability, potential, and performance”.

Net revenues at Mohegan Inspire for the three months to June 30 were US$60.1 million, according to an early August announcement. The Incheon property had recorded net revenues of US$35.9 million in the first three months of 2024.

Mohegan Inspire’s second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were negative to the tune of US$7.6 million. That was a major narrowing from the negative US$24.1-million adjusted EBITDA in the quarter ending March 31.