Mohegan Inspire okayed for S.Korean casino licence

Jan 24, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, at Incheon, South Korea, has been approved to receive a casino licence, the country’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed in a Wednesday statement.
Earlier this month, the property – to run a foreigner-only casino at Incheon, outside the country’s capital Seoul – had gained its five-star hotel rating from the Korea Tourism Association, a step said to be a precondition of gaming operations.
The complex is promoted by United States-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, an entity that trades as Mohegan Gaming.
(Story being updated)
Jan 23, 2024
Jan 18, 2024
Jan 23, 2024
Jan 23, 2024
Jan 24, 2024Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, at Incheon, South Korea, has been approved to receive a casino licence, the country’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed in a Wednesday...
Jan 23, 2024
Jan 23, 2024
(Click here for more)
1.46 million
Aggregate number of international visitors to Macau in full-year 2023