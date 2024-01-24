Mohegan Inspire okayed for S.Korean casino licence

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, at Incheon, South Korea, has been approved to receive a casino licence, the country’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed in a Wednesday statement.

Earlier this month, the property – to run a foreigner-only casino at Incheon, outside the country’s capital Seoul – had gained its five-star hotel rating from the Korea Tourism Association, a step said to be a precondition of gaming operations.

The complex is promoted by United States-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, an entity that trades as Mohegan Gaming.

(Story being updated)