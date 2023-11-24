Mohegan Inspire soft opening scheduled for Nov 30

Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, a complex at Incheon, South Korea, is to have a “soft opening” next Thursday, November 30, announced its promoter, the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority.

Available to guests from that day will be three hotel towers with 1,275 rooms; a multi-purpose 15,000-seat arena; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) facilities; the property’s signature restaurants; and a “digital entertainment street”, said the United States-based entity, trading as Mohegan Gaming, in a Thursday press release.

Splash Bay, a glass-domed indoor water park, will also be partially accessible, with the swimming pool available to hotel guests in the initial phase.

The property’s foreigner-only casino and retail offerings are scheduled to open in “early 2024, with other facilities set to follow by the first half of next year,” stated the company.

“This is a momentous occasion for Mohegan, marking both a historic partnership for our tribe and a new echelon for our system of premier integrated entertainment resorts around the world,” said James Gessner Jr., chairman of the Mohegan Tribe and the Mohegan Management Board, in prepared remarks.

He added: “We have been honoured to work closely with the [South] Korean government to make this day possible, and we look forward to Inspire contributing to the local and regional economies by creating local jobs, bringing visitors to enjoy the Incheon region, and attracting new businesses both on and adjacent to the property.”

Mohegan Inspire said it plans to launch “consumer promotions and brand campaigns” to mark the first opening phase of the complex, “and to attract holiday visitors”.

Ray Pineault, president and chief executive of Mohegan Gaming, was quoted in the announcement as saying that the opening of the South Korean property was “significant” to the group, “not only for our growth in the global market but also for the opportunity to share Mohegan’s legacy and spirit with the world”.

Following the initial soft opening, the property’s mall and a foreigner-exclusive casino “are expected to open in the first quarter of 2024,” according to the release.

Mohegan Inspire’s president, Chen Si, told GGRAsia in July that the company would first “need to get the five-star hotel rating,” before being able to “officially apply for the casino licence”.

The executive said the company was aiming to launch the casino’s operations by the Chinese New Year holiday period in 2024, which starts on February 10.

Discovery Park, an outdoor entertainment facility covering approximately 100,000 square metres (1.08 million sq feet); an international food court, along with Splash Bay’s water attractions, an immersive content exhibition centre, and an indoor children’s playground “are expected to open in the second quarter of 2024,” stated the property’s promoter.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Mr Chen was quoted saying that Mohegan Inspire “aimed at creating a leading entertainment integrated resort in Northeast Asia”.

He added: “As we grow with the community, we will establish ourselves as an ultimate entertainment destination that attracts visitors from around the world, filled with inspiration and innovation.”