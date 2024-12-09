Mohegan Inspire sponsors pro golfer Sunghyun Park

Dec 09, 2024 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, the South Korea casino complex of the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, has signed a marketing sponsorship agreement with South Korean female professional golfer Sunghyun Park (pictured, right), who is ranked number 549 on the LPGA Tour.
A Friday press release issued by Mohegan Inspire said the arrangement marked the property’s “first golf sponsorship”.
The gaming resort “plans to expand collaborations and sponsorships across various sports, including traditional sports and e-sports, to support talented athletes in achieving peak performance,” the announcement stated.
Under the agreement, Ms Park will use Inspire-branded “caps, umbrellas, and towels during all domestic and international tournaments she participates in over the next year”.
“She will also take part in various marketing activities” hosted by Mohegan Inspire, the update added.
The announcement described Ms Park as a “leading Korean golfer with 18 career victories, including two LPGA major wins”.
“After debuting on the LPGA Tour in 2017, she earned ‘Rookie of the Year’, ‘Grand Prize’, and ‘Player of the Year’ honours, ascending to the world’s No. 1 ranking,” stated the release.
The announcement cited Ms Park as saying: “I am thrilled to partner with Inspire, a brand that connects with a diverse audience and offers vibrant entertainment experiences.”
Mohegan Inspire has already hosted a number of sporting competitions, and has established a sponsorship agreement with global e-sports organisation T1′s “League of Legends: team, and the “Incheon United Football Club”.
Mohegan Inspire’s chief marketing officer Michael Jensen (pictured, left) said in prepared remarks: “It is significant that Inspire’s first professional golfer sponsorship is with Sunghyun Park”.
He added: “Inspire will fully support Sunghyun Park in delivering her best performances on tour and will continue to collaborate across various sports fields to sponsor outstanding athletes.”
