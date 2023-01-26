Monster Superlanche ups player fun, says Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, has launched a new slot game called “Monster Superlanche”.

The game is played across 6×5 reels, with colourful ‘monsters’ that act as symbols within the slot. At least eight of these must be matching anywhere on the reels to award a win.

Four ‘scatters’ are needed to trigger the free spins round, with additional scatters awarding more spins. Whenever a multiplier value is achieved in the bonus round, its value is added to a multiplier meter, which is awarded to any subsequent wins.

Monster Superlanche “focuses on creating build-ups of excitement for players in both the base game and free spins round,” noted Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, in comments contained in a Thursday release about the new product.

The firm’s other recent game releases include “Fish Eye”, “Mammoth Gold Megaways”, and “Secret City Gold”.